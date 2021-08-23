‘Confused’ Infowars host Owen Shroyer turns himself in to authorities
(Screenshot via Savage Facts/YouTube)

Owen Shroyer, who hosts a show on Alex Jones' Infowars network, is now in custody after turning himself into authorities after he was charged for allegedly partaking in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Associated Press reports.

In a video posted on Sunday, Shroyer said he is "obviously completely innocent of the charges." He also said that he's "confused" about the charges against him.

"I'm confused at the allegations and the charges," he said. According to Shroyer, he was at the Capitol as a "journalist" and there was "never any intent to disrupt anything."

The charges against Shroyer include disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds. He is not accused of entering the building.

As the Associated Press points out, Shroyer was an outspoken proponent of false claims that there was mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"Americans are ready to fight. We're not exactly sure what that's going to look like perhaps in a couple of weeks if we can't stop this certification of the fraudulent election ... we are the new revolution! We are going to restore and we are going to save the republic!" Shroyer told a crowd on Jan. 5.

SmartNews