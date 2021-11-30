LIVE: 3 dead and 6 injured - including a teacher - in Oxford, Michigan school shooting

At least three people are dead and six have been injured in a school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, which is about an hour north of Detroit. The start of the shooting was 12:55 p.m. Tuesday and took place in an area of the school where many history classes are. At least one teacher was hurt.

Police revealed that the shooter is in custody and they were able to arrest him within five minutes of arriving on scene. There were over one hundred 911 calls, the police chief said in a briefing.

"He's already invoked his right to not speak," the chief also said.

Students raced to text parents, with some even taking to Twitter to report the shooting and their worst fears.

ClickOnDetroit reported that the shooting suspect was 15-year-old.

"One shooting victim was shot in the face, sources told Local 4. That student’s condition has not been confirmed," the report also said.

One mom talked about how troubled her daughter is. "She's shaken," said the mother. "We were pretty much freaking out when we heard the news."


See the Live Stream below:



