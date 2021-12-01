Parents kept kids home over rumors of violence ahead of fatal Michigan school shooting: report

New information is coming to light about Tuesday's fatal school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, in which four people were killed, with seven others wounded.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the father of the 15-year-old shooting suspect purchased the gun used in the attack — a 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistol — on Black Friday.

"Someone posted photos of the gun allegedly used at Oxford High School and targets on social media in the days leading up the Tuesday's shooting," the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday. "Multiple parents told the Free Press that their children enrolled at the school heard rumors of some violence ahead of school Tuesday; some took it seriously enough to prevent their children from attending classes in person."

Police said they received more than 100 911 emergency calls shortly after noon, and that the shooter unleashed 15-20 shots over about five minutes from a semi-automatic handgun with more than one magazine.

The suspect was taken into custody within five minutes of the first 911 call, they said.

There was no immediate explanation for what prompted the attack in Oxford, a small town about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Detroit.

"There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive," the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

"It's a very tragic situation," Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters.

The parents of the suspect have declined to speak with law enforcement, the Detroit Free Press reported.

With additional reporting from AFP

