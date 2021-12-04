‘We will not be defined by this tragedy’: Thousands mourn four Oxford students during vigil
A memorial at Oxford High School, Dec. 3, 2021 | Allison R. Donahue
While thousands gathered in downtown Oxford Friday night for a vigil to honor the four Oxford High School students who were murdered in Tuesday’s shooting, the message from community and state leaders was about the community’s resilience.
“This community is a rare, rare thing,” said U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) to a crowd of Oxford students, parents and community members. “I represent a lot of people and not every community could do what this community has done. You have not hesitated. And I want you to lead. Lead in your households; lead in your community; lead in your school. Do not hesitate.”

Since the shooting, the Southeast Michigan community has raised thousands of dollars for the victims and their families, held numerous vigils and memorials and offered each other support to mourn together.


