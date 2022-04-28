Ozzy Osbourne has COVID, says ‘very worried’ wife Sharon Osbourne
From left, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne speak onstage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/TNS

Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with COVID-19, said wife Sharon Osbourne, who described feeling “very worried” about her husband. Sharon, who started a new show for TalkTV in the United Kingdom this week, said in an interview released Thursday by the network that she’s flying back to the United States to take care of the Black Sabbath singer. “I spoke to him and he’s OK,” Sharon said. The London-born Sharon, 69, was moved to tears during the interview, but vowed to return to work in a week once Ozzy recovers. “We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would...