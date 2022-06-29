Pa. school district fires teacher who put tape reading ‘I have nothing nice to say’ on a student’s face

"Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male," the statement said.

The man sustained an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

A video, said to have been filmed by a park goer and published by local media, showed a bull bison charging at a small group of people, who don't appear to retreat right away. The bull then lunges at an adult and a child, before they run away trying to escape.

The agency said this was the second incident this year of a bison goring a visitor who got too close.

Bison are unpredictable animals that can run three times faster than humans, and people should always stay some 25 meters (yards) away from them, the agency added.

Watch Video: