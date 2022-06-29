Pa. school district fires teacher who put tape reading ‘I have nothing nice to say’ on a student’s face
Jarrell Brazzle, 36, speaks in support of Coatesville teacher Audra Ritter during a school board meeting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. - Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — The Coatesville Area School District has fired a middle school teacher who put a piece of tape reading “I have nothing nice to say” on a student’s face last month — an action the district described as humiliating to the child, but that the teacher defended as an ill-conceived joke. At a meeting Tuesday night, the district’s school board voted 7-1 to dismiss Audra Ritter, a special education and English language arts teacher at North Brandywine Middle School. Board members did not discuss the dismissal. According to the district, Ritter — who is also president of the district’s t...