Pacific Islanders have few public representatives. This youth program aims to change that
TOFA ambassador Ian Folau started selling custom-branded "Krazy Kandy" earlier this year, making over $500 to date. - Samson Zhang/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Ethen Folau ran for president on the message that “Today’s children is tomorrow’s future, so don’t let no one tell you you can’t do anything.” The 12 year old devised his campaign and outreach strategy and passed out food prior to the election. He lost to 5-year-old Fusimalohi Kefu, who ran with the slogan “Let’s go places.” It was just a mock election, but leaders of the Pacific Islander community group To’utupu ‘oe ‘Otu Felenite Association (or TOFA, translating to “Friendly Islands Youth”) hope the activity, and others in its youth ambassador program, will one day put ...