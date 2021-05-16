Massive fire in west LA — police search for suspected arsonist: report

Screengrab.
Firefighters in Los Angeles are battling a massive new forest fire, while police search for a suspected arsonist.
"Alongside water-dropping helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, more than 110 firefighters continued to battle a brush fire in Pacific Palisades that has now scorched 750 acres and has prompted area evacuations on Saturday," KTLA reported.
Evacuations have been ordered.
"Members of the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau were searching for a person Saturday suspected of setting a brushfire that has now scorched about 750 acres and was flaring up in Pacific Palisades," NBC Los Angeles reported. "The search was confirmed by Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau."
*MANDATORY EVACUATIONS ORDERED* See attached images. If you live in Zone 4 or Zone 6 in Topanga (boxes outlined in… https://t.co/KWy9I5jMw2— L.A. County Fire Department (@L.A. County Fire Department)1621129481.0
#PalisadesFire For incident updates, please follow @LACoFDPIO, @LAFD, and @LHSLASD on Twitter. For Ready! 🏡 Set!… https://t.co/vPJ8BPJtko— LACoFD (@LACoFD)1621126099.0