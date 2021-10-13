Paddy Moloney, Irish folk musician of the Chieftains, dies at 83

As of publication, the Brunswich Detention Center inmate roster showed John Nathan Tabor is being held on $75,000 bond.

"Tabor has unsuccessfully run for the 6th Congressional District seat and a seat on the Town of Kernersville Board of Alderman. Tabor, 48, has been an active presence in local Republican politics, serving as the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012. He described himself as a Christian conservative in his political activities," the newspaper explained. "Tabor has had financial difficulties. He filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2018. And he lost his broker's license this year, according to online records from the N.C. Real Estate Commission."

Tabor's estranged wife also reportedly filed for temporary custody of their daughter and the newspaper obtained a copy of the complaint.

"Defendant has become addicted to drugs, spending thousands and thousands of dollars on drugs," she alleged. "Defendant is mentally and emotionally abusive to the minor child, including sending email implying the minor child will burn in hell, and 'I curse that and pray every time you see or touch something you enjoy that you immediately get sick.'"