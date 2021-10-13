Paddy Moloney, Irish folk musician of the Chieftains, dies at 83

Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains in Paris in 1998.* U.S. Rights ONLY*. - Rose Christian/DAPR/Zuma Press/TNS
Paddy Moloney, the Irish folk musician and leader of The Chieftains, has died at the age of 83. A cause of death was not disclosed. Moloney “made an enormous contribution to Irish traditional music, song and dance…Few people can lay claim to having the level of impact Paddy Moloney had on the vibrancy of traditional music throughout the world. What a wonderful musical legacy he has left us,” the Irish Traditional Music Archive said after announcing the multi-instrumentalist’s death. Moloney founded the Chieftains with Sean Potts and Michael Tubridy in 1962. They collaborated with a number of i...