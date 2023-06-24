Palestinian shooting attack in West Bank, settlers torch homes

By Ali Sawafta UMM SAFA, West Bank (Reuters) -A Palestinian militant opened fire at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Saturday before he was shot dead by forces at the scene, Israel's police said, with settlers later setting fire to houses in a nearby Palestinian village. Police said a security guard was wounded in the attack at Qalandia checkpoint and distributed a photo of an M-16 rifle used by the gunman who was claimed by Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group associated with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party. A few hours later, Israeli settlers torched at least two...