Fear of 'superspreader' community in California town destroyed in 2018 fire — Paradise has 18% vax rate

The California town of Paradise, which was devastated by the 2018 Camp Creek fire that caused 85 fatalities, has a shockingly low vaccination rate and could become a "superspreader" community.

"Across the Golden State, COVID-19 surges are returning in numbers not seen since the winter. That's seen in Butte County, and the low vaccination rates in parts of the county are worrying those treating sick patients with the virus," Chico ABC affiliate KRCR reported Saturday.

The report noted "some communities are seeing progress in vaccinating their city, town, or neighborhood, while others are falling behind, according to the most recent data from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), dated August 24."

Chico, Butte County's most populous city, had 50.8% fully vaccinated. While the of Paradise only had 18.4% fully vaccinated.

"Despite a majority of health officials throwing their support behind the three COVID vaccines since late 2020, the Chief Medical Officer of the Enloe Medical Center, Marcia Nelson, worries that these communities with lower vaccination rates are making the surge in cases climb higher in the county," KRCR reported.

Watch:



