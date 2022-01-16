New Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) began his new job by ensuring that all masks mandates would be banned in schools regardless of what the community and parents want.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Youngkin was asked about the Arlington school district still requiring masks regardless of what the governor says. Arlington County voted 76.7 percent against Youngkin despite his campaign pledge to kill masks in schools.

Youngkin said that clearly, the schools didn't listen to what parents wanted, assuming that the parents in Arlington don't want the mask mandate.

Delegate Patrick Hope of Arlington County spoke to WTOP, explaining that the Virginia laws say that schools must follow the CDC. So, Youngkin's anti-mask order is in violation of existing Virginia laws.

Virginia parents online are already annoyed with Youngkin for ignoring their hope to keep their children safe.

The next several weeks should provide essential data on the effectiveness of masks in schools as they're removed and the virus spreads. Many cities in Texas, and around the country have been forced to close in part because so many students are out with COVID but more, so many teachers are out with the virus and they don't have access to enough people willing to step in to be substitute teachers.

Two other counties have joined Arlington in the effort, Richmond and Alexandria.












