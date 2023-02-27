Woman shot in the mouth by stray bullet as she sat outside pizza parlor

A woman has been hospitalized after she was shot in the mouth by a stray bullet as she sat outside a Houston pizza parlor on Sunday, KENS 5 reported.

Police gunfire erupted as two off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were detaining a man. As they were calling for help, gunfire erupted from multiple places.

A woman who was sitting in a vehicle was hit in the mouth by a stray bullet. Another shot grazed a man who was sitting in the vehicle.

Several men were detained at the scene and at least three guns were recovered. Police are still trying to figure out where the gunfire came from.

Watch a report on this story below or at this link:

Raw video: Shooting scene at west Houston pizza restaurant www.youtube.com

SmartNews