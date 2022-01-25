'COVID parties' spread the virus on purpose. That's 'Russian roulette,' doctors warn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thinking about intentionally exposing yourself to the coronavirus? Thinking that you'll probably get away with a mild case and become immune to COVID-19? You need to think again. Even if you're fully vaccinated. If you get COVID on purpose, there's no guarantee you'll only get a little sick, though the contagious omicron variant surging now is less likely to put you in the hospital than the previous delta variant. "The majority of people that get omicron that are vaccinated really do have minor symptoms," said Dr. Marc Larsen, an emergency physician at Saint Luke's Hospital ...