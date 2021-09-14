MAGA pastor is giving out vaccine exemptions in exchange for donations to his church

In a recent message to his followers, Tulsa-based pastor and GOP candidate for the Oklahoma Senate, Jackson Lahmeyer, announced that he has a plan for any member of his congregation who doesn't want to be vaccinated for COVID-19, saying that he will personally sign vaccine exemption forms in exchange for a donation to his church.

"How do make these exemption forms actually have some weight?" he said in a video flagged by Right Wing Watch. "I'll sign as many as we need. You don't have to become an in-person member at [Sheridan Church] ... We need you to become an online member, and that's super simple."

Lahmeyer said that there's two way to become a member of his church: to attend services, and to "financially support the ministry." Anyone who does that will receive an "exemption form" signed by him.

In addition to disseminating vaccine skepticism, Lahmeyer has promoted numerous debunked conspiracy theories, including the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Watch the video below: