Priest who had threesome with dominatrixes on church altar pleads guilty to felony obscenity

A former Louisiana Catholic priest has pled guilty to a felony charge of obscenity after he video recorded a threesome with two alleged dominatrixes on a church altar, Nola.com reports.
Travis Clark was handed a three-year suspended prison sentence along with three years of supervised probation and a $1,000 fine.
The New York Post wrotes that "a representative of the Archdiocese of New Orleans was present in court and signed off on the sentence after Clark entered his plea Monday."
The report adds that "the 39-year-old was serving as pastor at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River one night in September 2020, when a passerby noticed that the lights were on inside the church," looked through the window and "saw a half-naked Clark having a sex romp with two women in corsets and high-heeled boots atop the altar."
When police officers arrived in the scene, they found the tripod used to record the scene still standing along with sex toys that were scattered about. Despite the charges, police determined the incident was consensual.
