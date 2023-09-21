Tennessee evangelist and his wife hit with multiple child rape and sexual battery charges

A Tennessee evangelist is facing multiple child rape and sexual abuse charges, WSMV reported.

Benjamin Garlick, 32, was charged with five counts of aggravated rape of a child, five counts of aggravated sexual battery, sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 13 and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

His 29-year-old wife, Shaantal, was charged with the facilitation of aggravated rape of a child and aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Just one month earlier, reports local news station WGNS Radio, Shaantal Garlick appeared in court to file an order of protection against her husband, although it is not clear if this order is related to the sexual abuse allegations leveled against him.

"Prior to Garlick’s arrest, he led church services in Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama and Arkansas, just to name a few," notes WGNS Radio. "The suspect spoke Spanish fluently and frequented Spanish speaking congregations, events and organizations. Over the past few years, Garlick amassed thousands of views on YouTube and Facebook as a guest pastor, speaking at a variety of churches both large and small throughout the country."

Benjamin Garlick is being held on $750,000 bond. His wife was released on a $75,000 bond.