Pastor charged with false imprisonment after 8 people with disabilities were found locked in his basement

This week, New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed in a 115-page court filing that the Trump Organization gave "misleading" statements on official IRS documents and loans. The effort appears to have coordinated with appraisers, geologists and others to help Trump either score a massive tax refund or score loans with exaggerated collateral like his own apartment.

She linked not only Trump but his children -- Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump -- to the misleading statements. Eric Trump has already spoken to prosecutors and over the course of the six-hour deposition, he refused to answer over 500 times on the grounds that he may incriminate himself.

"Mr. Trump's actual knowledge of — and intention to make — the numerous misstatements and omissions made by him or on his behalf are essential components to resolving [the Office of the Attorney General's] investigation in an appropriate and just manner," the documents say. "Likewise, Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump worked as agents of Mr. Trump, acted on their own behalves, and supervised others in connection with the transactions at issue here; their testimony is necessary for appropriate resolution of OAG's investigation as well."

Next, Trump lost a Supreme Court case attempting to hide his administration's documents about the attempt to stop the federal certification of the 2020 election and the subsequent riot that ensued the same day.



In previous cases, Trump has had a difficult time accepting that the judges that he put on the Supreme Court would vote against him. All of the three Trump appointees did in the case, with an 8-1 ruling.

In Dec. 2020, just after the election, Trump raged at the Court for refusing to hear his election challenge.

He tweeted then that the justices have "a chance to save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States." After they rejected him, he complained, "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!"

The Court made it clear that the National Archives must hand over 700 documents requested by the House Select Committee investigation Jan. 6 and the lead up to it. They could prove that Trump attempted to obstruct an official government process, which is a felony.

"The documents include activity logs, schedules, speech notes and three pages of handwritten notes from then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows -- paperwork that could reveal goings-on inside the West Wing as Trump supporters gathered in Washington and then overran the Capitol, disrupting the certification of the 2020 vote," the list said.

There is also an indication that the Secret Service could have documents to prove Trump's movements that day.



On Thursday, things got worse.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that a grand jury was being impaneled to consider the evidence that Trump committed a crime when he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger and demanded the Republican official "find" the votes necessary for him to win the state. Trump also sent chief of staff Mark Meadows down to Georgia to "observe" those checking ballot signatures against records.

While there, Meadows met with Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, "in a hallway to inquire about the signature audit and what it would find. He wasn’t permitted inside the room where investigators were examining ballot envelopes."

He was given a 45-minute notice that Meadows arrived in Cobb County. On the day before, Trump whined that the signature audit was moving too slowly. He then falsely claimed that the signatures were rife with fraud.

That visit was the first in a "series of meetings and conversations in a pressure campaign by Trump and his allies that culminated in a Jan. 2 phone call in which Trump told Georgia’s secretary of state to 'find' the votes he needed to win," said Reuters.

Meadows was also on the call where Trump demanded the votes be found.

Also on Thursday, the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 called on Ivanka Trump to answer their questions and provide documents involving what she witnessed during the attack. The letter also contained little hints that lead back to possible Justice Department questions about her father's efforts to persuade Vice President Mike Pence, and whether that could be a felony charge of obstruction of an official government process.

In Washington, D.C., Trump's children might be on the hook for a block of rooms they booked at the Loews Madison Hotel after 13 people didn't show up. The bill was sent to collections. It only added to existing questions about the Trump kids using the Presidential Inauguration Committee on their own lavish parties.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend of the first lady Melania Trump came out this week saying that the Trumps tried to blame her for misuse of funds on the Inaugural Committee after she refused to go along with their "grifting."

"It was their friends. It should never have been sent to the PIC. That's misuse of funding. The Trump Organization being involved in any way and getting the PIC to pay any sort of balance anywhere on their behalf? It just doesn’t seem legitimate," said Wolkoff, who did inaugural events.

The incidents this week add to a number of personal lawsuits for and from various people, Just Security is tracking.

