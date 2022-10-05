'Pastor Bill' gets nabbed by federal agents for his role in the Capitol riot

The pastor of an Ohio church who told his followers that the government “needs to fear us” has been charged with felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

William Dunfee, 57, of Frazeysburg, Ohio, was charged today with interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported. He also is charged with five misdemeanor offenses.

Dunfee is accused of repeatedly pushing against police barricades during the riot, according to the FBI criminal complaint. He was captured on video addressing police with a bullhorn, it added, saying:

“Mister police officers, we want you to understand something. We want you to understand something. We want Donald Trump and if Donald Trump is not coming, we are taking our house. We are taking our house.”

IN OTHER NEWS: New documents blow up Trump's attempt to blame the General Services Administration for Mar-a-Lago docs

Dunfee also used the bullhorn to address the crowd on the morning of the riot on the East Plaza of the U.S. Capitol:

“This election has been stolen right out from underneath of our noses and it is time for the American people to rise up. Rise up. Rise up. Today is the day in which it is that these elected officials realize that we are no longer playing games. That we are not sheeple that are just going to be [unintelligible] according to [unintelligible].” Later in the video, Dunfee stated, “We will stand up for our country. We are standing up for our freedoms. We are standing up for our president. And today is the day these elected officials, these senators and these congressmen, understand that we are not going to allow this to continue any longer.” Later in the video, Dunfee stated, “I am not talking about any of the nonsense of burning buildings and destroying another man's property, but they [elected officials] need to fear us.”

A tipster had shared with the FBI a screen shot of the Facebook group “Here We Go with Jeremy Herrell.” It read, “Amen Brother. My local ministry group was there and members of our group ‘stormed’ the Capital for a redress of our grievances. Leading the way was Pastor Bill. We as Christians have the duty to overthrow evil.”

The tipster identified Dunfee as the leader of the New Beginning Ministries Warsaw Church.”

You can read the FBI complaint here.

NOW WATCH: Clarence Thomas could hold the key to a major win for Trump