Trump-loving pastor arrested for rioting at Capitol -- after getting turned in by one of his congregants
Brad Reed

A Trump-loving Florida pastor who stormed the United States Capitol building has been arrested after being turned in by one of his own congregants.

Local news station WMNF reports that James Cusick, Jr., the founder and pastor of the Global Outreach Church in Melbourne, Florida, was arrested on Thursday for his participation in the deadly January 6th riots.

Cusick's son, church vice-president Casey Cusick, was also arrested for taking part in the riots.

Federal prosecutors say they were alerted to the Cusicks' presence at the riots by Global Outreach Church congregant David Lesperance, who was arrested earlier this year and charged with breaching the Capitol.

Although Lesperance told police that he attended the riot with his pastor, he refused to identify the pastor by name.

This forced the FBI to "use geolocation and publicly available social media posts to track down the Cusicks and link them to Lesperance," WMNF reports.

According to Florida-based My News 13, the Cusicks have both been charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."

