Alabama pastor arrested and charged with molesting 7-year-old girl

An Alabama pastor has been arrested and charged with attempting to have sex with a minor, News19 reports.

Kenneth Daniel, 64, who is a pastor at First Baptist Church of Chalkville, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child -- which is a felony -- and was booked into jail on Wednesday night.

Daniel was booked into the Blount County Jail on Wednesday.

The alleged crimes took place between January of 2020 and earlier this month.

Daniel was nabbed after a 7-year-old girl told her grandfather that Daniel was abusing her, saying he had molested her numerous times at his residence, a pool party, and the church.

