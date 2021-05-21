Pastor serves just one-third of his prison sentence after torturing and raping children

Former Alabama Christian pastor Mack Charles Andrews, 61, has been released from prison after serving just five-and-a-half years of his 15-year prison sentence for sexually abusing children, AL.com reports.

None of his victims were notified of his release.

In January of last year, Andrews requested a reconsideration of his sentence saying he has "uncontrolable (sic) diabetes and should have had medical attention before signing" the plea agreement. "The stress level the defendant was under, being handcuffed and in a holding cell at such an important decision was beyond extraordinary," he letter stated.

According to District Attorney Spencer B. Walker, Andrews was credited for good behavior. Andrews reportedly said that he plans to move to Texas and start another church. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Speaking to AL.com, actor and filmmaker Shay Walker says she was abused by Andrews from 7-years-old to when she was 12. She says he raped her on her father's grave when she was just 9-years-old while he was the pastor of the United Pentecostal Church in Thomasville.

"He told me if I didn't say anything, he would come back and put flowers on the grave," she said in 2015. "If I did, he said demons would come and get me from my bed."

Andrews was arrested on Oct. 3, 2013 on multiple counts of rape, sexual abuse, attempted rape, sodomy and sexual torture.