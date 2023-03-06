Pastor who was declared dead is now alive and home with his family
(Shutterstock.com)

A North Carolina pastor who was declared dead by doctors months ago is alive and now home with his family, WESH2 reported.

Ryan Marlow was pronounced brain dead by doctors after he contracted a listeria infection, but that diagnosis was change a few days later after doctors determined he was in a coma, his wife Megan said in a Facebook post.

Megan has been doing Facebook live updates just about every week since her husband was first hospitalized. In the meantime, he has praised the "miracle" of his recovery.

"March is National Brain Injury Awareness month," Megan wrote. "I post this today in honor of my husband. He was living a beautiful and healthy life and then something as innocent as eating supper turned his world upside down with an Acquired Brain Injury from listeria."

