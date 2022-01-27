Unearthed recording: White GOP Senate candidate whined being denied a job at Duke was about racism

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) left office a "sore loser," characterized the New York Times, but now a newly unearthed recording captures him whining about being refused a job at Duke University too.

CNN's KFile team found the recording where McCrory lamented he was forced to be a local radio host after losing the governor's race. According to him, Duke University didn't invite him to the staff due to "blacklisting." He then compared it to those who refused to serve Black Americans at lunch counters in the 1960s during the Civil Rights movement.

McCrory is running state-wide for a third time this year as he mounts a U.S. Senate challenge to fill the seat being left by Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC).

"The head of the policy school called me up and said, 'Governor, we've got some problems. We've got some alumni and big donors that don't want you to come back to Duke to be a part of this public policy school,'" McCrory complained Jan. 2021, four years after being ousted from the governor's office.

"You know what I said to him, I said, 'If I come back to the — if I come back to the campus, will you serve me at the lunch counter?' And I meant it," McCrory went on.

"Speaking about the ultimate blacklisting was the African American students from North Carolina A&T University who wanted to eat at the counter at Woolworths, the lunch counter. And they refused them. They were blacklisted because of the color of their skin," he said, on the show. "Other people are now being blacklisted because of our politics. And it's both wrong. It's both deplorable. And we've got to speak out against it."

North Carolina was ground zero for a sit-in at a Woolworth's counter in 1960 when four students from the historically Black North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College refused to leave the "whites only" counter. It sparked a movement of others across the country doing the same.

It was clearly prominent on his mind, even four years after, because he brought it up twice during the show, lamenting to his guest that he was discriminated against as part of the left's "cancel culture."

"I was blacklisted by Duke University, I was -- every former governor of North Carolina was invited to work in the Public Policy School of Duke University, the Terry Sanford Public Policy School -- former governor," McCrory said. "And so I went and talked to them and they said, 'We'd love to have you help us out.' And it wasn't for money or anything. And within an hour of believing there were protests and signatures by both students and faculty signed up saying, 'We don't want Pat McCrory back on the Duke University campus anymore.'"

Read the full report at CNN.com.