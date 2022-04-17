‘We’re sick and tired of this’: Protesters continue to march for justice for Patrick Lyoya
Protest on April 13, 2022 after a GRPD officer fatally shot a 26-year-old Black man, Patrick Lyoya, in the head.
Taylor Minor stood up through the sunroof of a car as a protest for Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man who was fatally shot in the head earlier this month by a Grand Rapids police officer, marched past Friday evening.
“No justice, no peace,” Minor, 25, of Grand Rapids, chanted with the crowd.

Within minutes, she was marching alongside hundreds of others who took to the streets for the fourth straight day of protests seeking justice for Lyoya.

“I grew up with all brothers. I have a Black father,” said Minor. “These are things they have run into before when interacting with the law. They’ve never had a good time.”

On Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) released several videos showing the officer shooting Lyoya on April 4. The four videos are from the officer’s body-worn camera, an in-car camera, a home surveillance system and a cell phone recording.

Now, protesters are demanding real change in how the GRPD polices Black communities and for the GRPD to release the name of the officer and to arrest him for killing Lyoya.

“I’m not saying all law enforcement is bad, but we’re sick and tired of this,” said Minor. “This happens too often and we see it too much.”

May Rickey, a graduate student at Grand Valley State University, told organizers of the protests for Lyoya that she wants to help ghostwrite or edit proposals to improve life in Grand Rapids for the Black Community through the Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids (PBGR) initiative.

