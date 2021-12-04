WATCH: Hundreds of white nationalists descend on Capitol in unannounced march

Hundreds of people from the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front reportedly marched through Washington to the Capitol on Saturday.

Videos posted online show members of the group marching in formation on the National Mall, wearing masks and uniforms and carrying shields and American flags.

In another video, a member of the Patriot Front is shown in the back of a box truck on his way to Washington.

"There is a caravan of box trucks heading to Washington, D.C., where Patriot Front is going to be marching, demonstrating, and giving some speeches from Thomas Rousseau," the man says, referring to the group's leader, before the other passengers in the truck shout, "Reclaim America!"



In another video, the same Patriot Front member is shown on foot in Washington. "We are headed to the Capitol for Thomas to give his speech. We are completely surrounded by an army of police and tons of spectators that are enjoying the show," the man says.



In another video, Rousseau is shown marching in front of a banner saying, "Victory or Death."

Rousseau says: "Our demonstrations are an exhibition of our unified capability to organize, to show our strength, not as brawlers or public nuisances, but as men capable of illustrating a message and seeking an America that more closely resembles the interests of its true people."

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Patriot Front "is a white nationalist hate group that formed in the aftermath of the deadly 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, of August 12, 2017."

"The organization broke off from Vanguard America (VA), a neo-Nazi group that participated in the chaotic demonstration," according to SPLC. "PF’s founder, Thomas Rousseau, led VA members during 'Unite the Right,' including James Alex Fields, Jr., the young man accused of murdering anti-racist protester Heather Heyer after fatally driving his vehicle into a crowd of protesters."

The fascist Patriot Front is now marching in DC in an announced rally. They say that they are coming in trucks from the surrounding areas. I’m staying on it. pic.twitter.com/kZYX4YVd3A

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 4, 2021





Sorry typo. This was an UNannounced rally.

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 4, 2021



