Tampa cop's stepson exposed as member of neo-Nazi group Patriot Front
Screen cap / Twitter

The stepson of a Tampa Bay police officer has been exposed as a member of the fascist group Patriot Front.

Alt-weekly Creative Loafing Tampa Bay reports that a recent data leak of Patriot Front membership reveals that Calvin Stow-Ortiz, a student at Florida State University and stepson of Tampa Police Department officer Antonio Ortiz-Saldana, is both a member and organizer of the group.

The Tampa Police Department would not comment on whether Ortiz-Saldana knew of his stepson's involvement in a fascist group, but it defended his record and said it would not employ him if it believed he supported neo-Nazis.

"The Tampa Police Department does not condone any organization or group that believes in hateful ideology," Public Safety Information Coordinator Jamel Lanee told the publication. "Ortiz-Saldana is a respected Detective with no significant disciplinary history."

READ MORE: Cop gets 30 years for murder-for-hire scheme on behalf of drug traffickers who shipped cocaine to a daycare center

In its report, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay also documented how it deduced Stow-Ortiz's identity.

"Stow-Ortiz was easily identified in the chats after he essentially doxxed himself through the metadata of a Word document," writes the publication. "The document was sent to Patriot Front leader Thomas Rousseau, and outlined lyrics for a “marching song” Stow-Ortiz hoped the group would adopt at future gatherings."

Read the full report here.

SmartNews