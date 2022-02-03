Tampa cop's stepson exposed as member of neo-Nazi group Patriot Front

Banned from Twitter for spreading COVID-19 misinformation, Greene took to Telegram on Thursday to rant about "criminals roaming the halls of Congress."

"I want you to know about the criminals who actually work in these office buildings, because I've been having to deal with them now for months and months," Greene said in her video, before claiming that the infamous anti-trans sign has been vandalized six times.

Greene insisted that the vandalism was committed by someone who works in the Cannon House office building, since it is closed to the public due to the pandemic.

Greene erected the sign last February as a response to Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL), who has a transgender child and put up a trans flag outside her office during debate over the Equality Act. Greene's sign said, "There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE ...Trust The Science!"

"This sign is such a trigger factor for Democrats and apparently people who actually work in my office building --- that they started vandalizing this sign, and then they stole the sign, so I've gone through six signs since early last year," Greene said in her video Thursday, before showing some of the signs that have been vandalized.



On one, someone wrote "Free Palestine" and added "not" between "are" and "two genders."

On another, someone wrote "Masks for thee and not for me," which prompted Greened to mention how she's racked up about $100,000 in fines for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor.

Greene said one person even attacked her faith by posting a Bible verse on one of the signs, while two others have been stolen.

In the most recent incident, someone taped a note to the sign saying: "True disciples of Christ don't say the things you say, act the way you act, and treat people the way you treat people."

"This is criminal activity," Greene said. "It's vandalism, destruction of property, so when the person gets caught they're going to be held accountable. But here's the scary thing — they work in our building!"

Greene went on to say that she has repeatedly asked Capitol police and the House sergeant of arms to place security cameras outside her office "so that I can feel safe."

"Because if someone is this crazy, so crazy and deranged over a sign that says there are only two genders, male and female, and they keep attacking it ... then obviously they may try to attack me personally," Greene said, before claiming that she is "probably in the top five" for most death threats received among members of Congress.

Nevertheless, Greene claimed that she was told by the sergeant at arms that the threats against her don't meet the threshold to require additional security, a decision that she blamed on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She devoted the final few minutes of the 20-minute video to ranting about topics including the budget, border security, fentanyl from China, climate change, coral reefs, and the Green New Deal.

"Anyways, I just wanted to give y'all a little heads up on what actually happens in Washington — and it's loserville, loserville in Washington," Greene said. "Absolute most pathetic place I've ever been in my life. Completely disgusts me. It's totally dysfunctional. The Democrats are destroying our county, and then there's idiots that have to run around and vandalize signs because they're so triggered by the fact that there are only two genders."



