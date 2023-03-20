Leaked videos show white nationalist group spreading hate in Michigan
Videos and images taken in Michigan and leaked online by the non-profit group Unicorn Riot show members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front standing around a bonfire preparing to burn Pride flags, Click on Detroit reported.

“We will destroy your symbols of all that you worship. To think we will lay down and perish, you are mistaken. Burn ‘em,” A masked man says as other members of the group drop begin burning the flags. The group of just over a dozen then breaks into song -- the Nazi anthem “Blood and Soil” to the tune of “Auld Lang Syne.”

The video is one of many leaked by the group, had not been previously seen in Michigan before they were leaked. Many of the videos and images are from as far back as 2021. Another video shows Patriot Front member spraying white paint over the eyes and mouth of a Native American man depicted in a mural in Detroit’s Lincoln Art Park.

“Pretty sure this is something Native American related,” a man in the video is heard saying.

“And it’s satanic,” said another.

“If we see a [expletive] Star of David, I don’t care how high risk it is. We’re covering that [expletive] up,” one member said.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Michigan’s Regional Director Carolyn Normandin said that there were more than 163 incidents of white supremacy propaganda reported to their office in 2021. "138 of them were from Patriot Front,” Normandin said. “It’s a big problem.”

“[Patriot Front has] several hundred members across the country. When you say several hundred that doesn’t seem like a lot of people. But when you think about what they’re trying to do, they’re trying to propagandize and espouse racism and antisemitism and intolerance,” Normandin said “It doesn’t take very many people. It just takes dedicated individuals.”

As Click on Detroit points out, hate crimes have been on the rise in major American cities. "In 2022, preliminary police data from at least six metropolitan areas recorded levels not seen since the 1990s, according to a new report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University-San Bernardino," Click on Detroit's report stated.

Read the full report over at Click on Detroit.

