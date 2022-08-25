Christian mobile phone company helped conservatives take over 4 Texas school boards

The Christian conservative mobile phone company Patriot Mobile donated signs that read “In God We Trust” to schools throughout Texas last week. As The Dallas Morning News points out, the company is tied to Patriot Mobile Action, a political action committee that gave a lot of money to conservatives in North Texas school board races this year.

According to leaders of of the company, its mission is to restore conservative Christian values at all levels of government — especially in public schools, NBC News reports. Patriot Mobile Action gave it more than $600,000 to spend on nonpartisan school board races in the Fort Worth suburbs.

"This spring, the PAC blanketed the communities of Southlake, Keller, Grapevine and Mansfield with thousands of political mailers warning that sitting school board members were endangering students with critical race theory and other 'woke' ideologies. Patriot Mobile presented its candidates as patriots who would 'keep political agendas out of the classroom.' Their candidates won every race, and nearly four months later, those Patriot Mobile-backed school boards have begun to deliver results," NBC News' report stated.

As more changes were implemented in schools, such as Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District’s board of trustees voting to implement policies that restrict how teachers can discuss race and gender. Some parents started to catch on, and during a tense, eight-hour school board meeting this week, they wore T-shirts with the school district’s name, GCISD, crossed out and replaced with the words “Patriot Mobile Action ISD.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump delivered an 'ominous warning' to Merrick Garland as Mar-A-Lago probe heats up: columnist

“They bought four school boards, and now they’re pulling the strings,” said Rachel Wall, the mother of a Grapevine-Colleyville student and vice president of the Texas Bipartisan Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting school board candidates who do not have partisan agendas. “I’m a Christian by faith, but if I wanted my son to be in a religious school, I would pay for him to go to a private school.”

Patriot Mobile markets itself as “America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider,” which includes a pledge to donate a portion of users’ monthly bills to conservative causes.