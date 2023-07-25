Holocaust denier link prompts calls for second Paul Gosar censure
Gage Skidmore.

House Democrats are seeking to censure Rep. Paul Gosar after the Arizona Republican’s newsletter included a link to website that promotes antisemitism and Holocaust denialism, Axios reports.

Gosar’s newsletter linked to the website USSA News, which earlier this month published an article complimenting Adolf Hitler for doing “everything in his power” to preserve the white race, Rolling Stone reports.

House Democrats are now preparing a resolution to censure Gosar, Axios reports.

A House Democrat told Axios that the censure resolution targets Gosar for "using taxpayer money to spread resources to pro[-Hitler], holocaust denialism," which the lawmaker described as "pretty awful."

The resolution would face tall odds in the GOP-controlled House, but if passed, it would be the second time the Arizona Republican was censured. The House in 2018 censured Gosar for posting video on social media depicting him attacking President Joe Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

This isn’t the first time this year Gosar has been accused of linking to a website promoting antisemitism. In April he linked to an article with a headline referring to “Jewish warmongers,” NBC News reports.

Read the full article here.

SmartNews