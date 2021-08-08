Republican Paul Gosar blasts Kevin McCarthy and RNC chairwoman: 'For the love of everything holy'
(Screenshot via VICE News.)

The "America First" message pushed by former President Donald Trump is colliding with the GOP's longstanding opposition to communism.

The schism was revealed on Saturday when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy praised the Cubans protesting their government.

"To every Cuban who craves freedom: Republicans hear you! We stand with you!" McCarthy tweeted.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel retweeted McCarthy's message.

"The Republican Party stands with the people of Cuba fighting for freedom!" she added.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), known as white supremacists' favorite congressman, publicly disagreed.

"America is under a sustained attack on its sovereignty with open borders, against its culture by race hustlers, against our public fisc, and against our political/medical dissidents with a capricious legal system. For the love of everything holy Cuba can wait. Help America First," Gosar wrote.





