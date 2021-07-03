Republican isn’t just pushing insurrection conspiracy theory — he’s using it to fundraise: report

On Friday, The Independent reported that Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is taking a page out of Tucker Carlson's book and baselessly blaming the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on a false flag operation by the FBI — except he is going one step further and using it in a fundraising email.
"Facts are coming to light that the FBI might have had a hand in planning and carrying out that event," said Gosar's email. "The only person who was murdered that day was Senior Airman Ashli Babbitt, a war veteran and mother. She was executed in cold blood by an unidentified killer. (She was actually shot in the process of breaking into the Capitol.)
GOP lawmaker targets the FBI and Capitol Police over the January 6 attack https://t.co/zyIQ8Lu2d7— Jamie Dupree (@Jamie Dupree) 1625253131.0
This report comes as Gosar plans a fundraising event with Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who was at the violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017 — which has drawn anger and rebuke even from fellow Republicans.