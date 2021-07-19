Insurrectionist Paul Hodgkins sentenced to 8 months in prison after judge cites Trump flag

Paul Hodgkins, a supporter of President Donald Trump, received the first felony sentence on Monday for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Prosecutors in the case sought an 18-month sentence for Hodgkins, who breached the Senate chamber for 30 minutes.
District Judge Randolph D. Moss noted that Hodgkins was carrying a Trump flag instead of a U.S. flag.
"The symbol of that act was unmistakable," Moss said.
The judge concluded by sentencing Hodgkins to 8 months of jail time and 24 months of supervised probation.
