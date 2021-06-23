Far-right extremist faces up to 30 years in prison after FBI raid finds unregistered weapons: report

Paul Miller, 32, liked to dress up as Batman and the Joker, and even sometimes threw on a Nazi armband in the videos he uploaded to the chat website Omegle where he flashed a gun and made racist statements. During a raid on his Florida home in March, the FBI found a rifle and almost 850 rounds of ammunition.

The Washington Post reports that this Tuesday Miller pleaded guilty to three felony counts for possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition and possession of a weapon as a felon. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

"Inside a dryer in Miller's residence, authorities also discovered a lower receiver for a rifle, attached to a collapsible rifle stock, and disassembled from an upper receiver featuring a 10.5 inch barrel," the criminal complaint said. "None of these parts bore any manufacturer markings or serial numbers."

Miller's case is the latest in the FBI's ramped up efforts to combat domestic terrorism in the wake the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and his arrest earlier this year wasn't his first brush with the law. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and drug possession with the intent to distribute. A recent criminal complaint says he was convicted of firing a pellet gun at people out of a window. He was also under indictment for possession of a firearm by a felon over an incident that occurred in 2018.

Miller said he bought $500 worth of ammunition and rifle parts from a gun show because he and his family received threats from "antifa" and "Black Lives Matter."

"I'm scared, I'm living alone, I don't have anybody with me," he told investigators. "Somebody's going to, these people are trying to kill me."

Miller had been on the radar of watchdog groups and was mentioned him in a blog post by the Anti-Defamation League about "extremist trolls" on Omegle, calling him a "Florida-based white supremacist."

