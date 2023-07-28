Store where Alex Murdaugh's son bought liquor before fatal boat crash to pay multi-million dollar settlement
Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to the slayings of his wife and son

A judge has approved a $15 million settlement between a convenience store that sold beer to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's son, Paul Murdaugh, and the family of a girl who was killed in a boat wreck involving a craft he was piloting, the Associated Press reported.

Investigators say that a clerk at Parker’s Kitchen failed to stop Paul Murdaugh from using his older brother's ID to buy alcohol on the night 19-year-old Mallory Beach was killed back in February 2019. Paul crashed the boat into a bridge, causing Beach to be thrown overboard.

Paul Murdaugh, who was killed by his father along with his mother, was facing charges of boating under the influence at the time of his death.

Alex Murdaugh is currently serving a life sentence without parole for killing his wife, Maggie, and Paul, his youngest son, back in June 2021.

Prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh feared a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the boat incident would reveal the millions of dollars he had stolen from his clients and law firm.

