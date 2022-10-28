Suspect in Paul Pelosi hammer attack 'specifically targeted their home': AP
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi at the Musicares Person of the Year honoring Tom Petty at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2017. (Shutterstock.com)

While the motive for the man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi in San Francisco still isn't clear, sources tell the Associated Press that the assailant did deliberately target his home.

Pelosi, the husband of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted on early Friday morning by a man who broke into his house and attacked him with a hammer.

Pelosi was sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where doctors say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police so far have not released the identity of the suspect in their custody, and it is not known whether the assault was politically motivated.

Nancy Pelosi, who was a frequent target for violent rhetoric by multiple Trump supporters who rioted at the United States Capitol on January 6, was not present in the house at the time of the assault.

"Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery," she said in a statement.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”

