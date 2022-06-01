Paul Ryan slams 'vengeful' Trump in Trump country

Former Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin argued that voters are over Donald Trump's "vengeance" over losing the 2020 election and failing at his coup attempt.

Ryan traveled South Carolina to campaign for Rep. Tom Rice, the first candidate he has endorsed in the 2022 midterm elections, The Sun News in Myrtle Beach reported Wednesday.

Rice is being challenged by state Rep. Russell Fry after voting to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

When Trump endorsed Fry, he described Rice as "the coward who abandoned his constituents by caving to Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left, and who actually voted against me on Impeachment Hoax #2."

Ryan praised Rice for the vote and described him as a "work horse" in Congress.

“There were a lot of people who wanted to vote like Tom but who just didn’t have the guts to do it,” Ryan said. “There are a lot of people who say they’re going to vote their conscious, they’re going to vote for the Constitution, they’re going to vote for their convictions but when it gets hard to do that they don’t do it.”

Ryan said that what Trump is offering is not what voters want.

“This is just such a crystal clear case where you have a hard-working, effective, senior member of Congress who deserves reelection vs. people who are just trying to be celebrities who may be trying to help Trump with his vengeance,” Ryan said. “That’s not who voters want, voters want people focused on their solutions not on Trump’s vengeance and that to me is a really clear cut case here."

Ryan added that Rice is "a nerd like me."

