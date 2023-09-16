'Buckle up': Ken Paxton flips out on Biden after Texas Republicans let him walk
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking to dismiss a professional misconduct lawsuit filed by the state bar against him. (Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune)

In his first statement since being narrowly acquitted on corruption charges in his own impeachment trial, which was greenlit by fellow Republicans, Paxton turned his attention toward the current president.

Paxton, whose acquittal spawned numerous comments from legal experts who said the misconduct warranted removal from office, posted a statement in which he claimed that "the truth prevailed" in the high-profile proceedings.

"The truth could not be buried by mudslinging politicians or their powerful beneficiaries," he wrote. "I've said many times: Seek the truth! And that is what was accomplished."

He continued, claiming the impeachment was "coordinated" by Biden, despite fellow Republicans being at the helm of the legislature in Texas.

"The sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration with liberal House Speaker Dade Phelan and his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, disrupted the work of the Office of Attorney General and left a dark and permanent stain on the Texas House."

Turning again to Biden, Paxton concluded:

"Finally, I can promise the Biden Administration the following: buckle up because your lawless policies will not go unchallenged. We will not allow you to shred the constitution and infringe on the rights of Texans. You will be held accountable."

Read the full statement here.

