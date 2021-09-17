Biden-bashing restaurant owner blames government for his business closing -- even though he took $460K in COVID relief

A Wisconsin restaurant owner who took more than $460,000 in COVID-19 relief funds last year blamed the government for his business closing -- and then recanting when questioned by a local newspaper.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that John McKay, the owner of the Pine Cone Restaurant in DeForest, Wisconsin, put up a note on his door that blamed President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for his restaurant shutting down.

"Due to the decisions of your state government (Evers) and your federal government (Biden), The Pine Cone has been forced to close its doors after 40 years," the note read. "Thanks for all your support."

However, McKay admitted to the Wisconsin State Journal that the government really wasn't to blame for his business closing, and in reality, the restaurant is shutting down because its lease is up.

"That was just a little frustration, that was a bad decision," McKay admitted about the sign. "It's just strictly the lease. Our lease was up after 40 years... Got old and got tired."

In fact, records show that the government helped McKay's restaurant stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Pine Cone "got two Paycheck Protection Program loans, one in 2020 and one this year, totaling $464,040."