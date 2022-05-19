'You're a coward!' Accused Buffalo shooter faces heckling in court
Fox News/screen grab

Payton Gendron, 18, was heckled on Thursday after he was indicted for a racist mass shooting that occurred at a Buffalo supermarket.

The suspect appeared in New York court briefly after a grand jury indicted him for murder.

“Payton, you’re a coward!” someone could be heard shouting as Gendron was led out of the courtroom.

Ten people died and three others were injured during the Buffalo shooting that authorities are investigating as a hate crime.

Watch the video below.

