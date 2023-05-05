Peanut butter is a liquid – the physics of this and other unexpected fluids

Girl spreads peanut butter on bread (Shutterstock)
Those Transportation Security Administration requirements are drilled into every frequent flyer’s head: You can carry on liquids that are only less than 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) in volume each.
But when the TSA recently confiscated a jar of Jif under this rule, peanut butter lovers were up in arms. Some skeptics of security may suspect hungry officers just wanted to make their own PB&Js. TSA, however, contends that peanut butter is a liquid – and a full-size jar of Jif is over the 3.4-ounce limit.
To define a liquid, we must first define a fluid. Any material that flows continuously when a shearing force is applied is a fluid. Think of a shearing force as a cutting action through a substance that causes it to flow continuously. For example, moving your arm causes the surrounding air to change shape – or deform, to use the physics term – and flow out of the way. The same thing happens to water when your arm takes a swim stroke.
There are many kinds of fluids. Some act very predictably and move smoothly, as air or water do. These are called Newtonian fluids, named after Sir Isaac Newton. Scientifically, a Newtonian fluid is one in which the shear force varies in direct proportion with the stress it puts on the material, known as the shearing strain. For a Newtonian fluid, the resistance to fluid flow – that is, its viscosity – is constant at a given temperature.
Shearing forces push a material in opposite directions, producing shearing strain. Designing Buildings
Other types of fluids do not move quite as smoothly and easily. For some, like peanut butter, a minimum shearing or cutting force may be needed to get it flowing, and it may vary nonlinearly with shearing strain. Imagine you’re stirring a jar of peanut butter. If you stir really fast, with more shearing force, the PB gets runnier, while if you stir slowly the PB remains stiff. These types of fluids are called non-Newtonian fluids. Peanut butter may stick more than flow – maybe you could consider this movement more chunky-style.
Peanut butter is actually a great example of a non-Newtonian fluid because it doesn’t flow as easily as air or water but will flow if sufficient force is applied, such as when a knife spreads it on bread. How easily it flows will also depend on temperature – you may have experienced peanut butter drips after slathering it on warm toast.
Strange fluids are all around us
Our everyday lives – but not our airplane carry-ons – are filled with substances that are unexpected fluids. In general, if it can flow, it’s a fluid. And it will eventually take the shape of its container.
Some surprising fluids are peanut butter’s kitchen neighbors, like whipped cream, mayonnaise and cookie batter. You’ll find others in the bathroom, like toothpaste. The natural world is home to other strange fluids, like lava, mudslides, avalanches and quicksand.
Gravel can be considered fluidlike. The individual particles are solids, but a collection of gravel particles can be poured and fill a container – its what’s called a granular fluid, because it has fluidlike properties. The same can be said for cereal poured out of a box or sugar into a bowl.
The body of a fully relaxed squirrel counts as a fluid, flowing to fill its container. Ted Heindel, CC BY-ND
Traffic flows on a busy highway, and people flow out of a crowded sporting venue.
You could even consider a cat lying in the sun to be a fluid when it has flattened out and fills its containerlike skin. Sleepy, relaxed dogs, squirrels and even zonked-out babies can meet the definition of a fluid.
Liquids are one type of fluid
Now, you might be objecting: But, the TSA didn’t call peanut butter a fluid, they said it’s a liquid!
Fluids are divided into two general categories: gases and liquids. Both gases and liquids can be deformed and poured into containers and will take the shape of their container. But gases can be compressed, while liquids cannot, at least not easily.
Peanut butter can be poured into its container and then it deforms, or takes the shape of that container. And every 5-year-old knows that peanut butter does not compress. When they squish their PB&J or peanut butter crackers together, the peanut butter does not smoosh into a smaller volume. No – it squirts out the sides and onto their hands.
So, the verdict on peanut butter: delicious liquid.
If you plan to make a PB&J sandwich midflight, count on bringing less than 3.4 ounces of liquid peanut butter. And the same goes for its liquid cousin, jelly.
Ted Heindel, University Professor, Bergles Professor of Thermal Science, and Director of the Center for Multiphase Flow Research and Education, Iowa State University
WASHINGTON — Some of hip-hop’s biggest names are back on Capitol Hill. Just their names. The superstars — from Grammy-winning Young Thug to his alleged rival YFN Lucci — are currently in prison, in part, over their lyrics.
The racketeering cases putting chart-toppers behind bars are replete with salacious allegations of “murder, assault and threats of violence,” according to prosecutors. But the cases fall apart without the lyrics, according to the artists, their attorneys and advocates.
“It hurts when an indictment – the charging document – states rap lyrics as a basis for the issuance of the indictment,” Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) told Raw Story outside the U.S. Capitol. “Of course, the jury gets the indictment when they go out to deliberate. When you have that kind of decision making going on at the front end of a prosecution, you're almost guaranteeing at the back end what's going to happen.”
That’s why Johnson teamed up with Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and industry leaders to re-introduce their R.A.P. – Restoring Artistic Protection – Act, which would limit prosecutors' ability to use artist’s own lyrics against them in court.
The legislation applies to all musical genres, although as its name indicates, the R.A.P. Act is especially aimed at today’s hip-hop generation. (The feds, after all, never went after Johnny Cash for shooting a man in Reno, supposedly, just to watch him die.)
Since the early aughts, trap music — slower, grittier, realer — has outshined its gangsta rap predecessor. Birthed out of contemporary southern culture where the trap — or “drug” — house is the biggest job creator in miles, is attracting federal attention.
Creatives emerging from these communities — some where it’s easier to get guns than fresh veggies — have different stories to tell. Their songs paint vivid and violent portraits of the everyday life of millions of Americans living in government-sponsored-blight-turned-warzones. Today’s raw lyrics have been weaponized against a slew of today’s top artists, includingTekashi 6ix9ine,Fetty Wap,Casanova andKay Flock.
To prosecutors, it’s a front. They say YSL stands for Young Slime Life gang. Last May, Fulton County, Georgia’s tough-on-crime District Attorney Fani T. Willis — a Democrat who’s investigating former President Donald Trump over whether he attempted to illegally tamper with her state’s 2020 presidential results — slapped Young Thug (born as Jeffery Williams), Gunna (or Sergio Kitchens, who has since taken anAlford plea) and26 other YSL affiliates with state RICO — racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations — charges.
Georgia investigators allege YSL is actually a deadly “criminal street gang” affiliated with the California-born Bloods gang. Prosecutors accuse the defendants of racketeering, murders, home invasions, trafficking, carjackings and weapons charges. Young Thug alone is accused of illegally possessing a sawed-off shotgun, machine gun and silencer.
Willis says YSL’s beef with studio and street rivals, YFN Lucci (Rayshawn Bennett, per his birth certificate) has resulted in upward of 50 murders or gun fights between the two crews in the past eight years. She’s also used RICO, social media posts and music videos in a against 26 members of the Drug Rich 220-count indictment tied to 13 home invasions in the Atlanta area – including the likes of Mariah Carey’s $5 million pad – some of which allegedly involved kidnapping, attempted murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and illegal weapons.
And prosecutors are using the artist’s own tweets, videos and lyrics to make their case against them.
a year before YSL, the Atlanta DA charged YFN Lucci & crew—YSL’s alleged rivals—with a RICO
he's been in jail ever since, almost 2 years, & still has no trial date bc it was bumped in favor of Thug's
“I’m in the VIP and got that pistol on my hip, you prayin that you live I’m prayin that hit, hey, this that slime s—,” part ofthe 88-page indictment reads. “F—, f— the police (f—’em), in high speed,” “huindred [sic] rounds in Tahoe,” “I’m prepared to take em down,” “got banana clips for all these niggas actin monkey”.
While some of the defendants cut plea deals — including Gunna — jury selection alone for 14 members of YSL has now stretched into its fifth month. Once the court settles on what suffices as a jury of YSL’s peers, the trial itself is expected to last six- to nine months, with the state promising it has some 300 witnesses. Young Thug says the case and system are racist, through and through.
"You know, this isn't about me or YSL," Young Thug said from prison in a video recorded for a stadium full of fans at last year’s Summer Jam, which he had been slated to play. “I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and I see now that Black artists and rappers don't have that freedom.”
It’s not just an overzealous DA, as her critics claim. It’s also a federal issue. Less than a month ago, on April 5, the federal Department of Justice used RICO charges and hip-hop lyrics to build a case that resulted in Devon Powell — known as ‘Smuppy’ on Baltimore’s streets — receiving a 20-year prison sentence.
Democrats say this practice must stop, and they’ve seen some progress, at least at the state level.
In 2014, for example, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled in most cases rap lyrics can’t be used against defendants.
Last year, California became the first state to pass a law protecting artists from their own lyrics. In New York, the state Senate passed a “Rap Music on Trial” bill — which still allows prosecutors to use lyrics, but only if they provide “clear and convincing evidence” they were meant literally — but it still needs to make its way through the state Assembly.
Back at the Capitol, Johnson is a lawyer by trade who serves on the House Judiciary Committee. On paper, at least, the committee oversees the nation’s courts. He’s hoping the committee’s effort will impact some of the current cases slowly grinding their way through the system.
“I think jurors, or potential, prospective jurors are not immune from this kind of information. They are being educated on cutting through to get to the wheat from the chaff,” Johnson says.
Many in Hollywood also have these musician’s backs. Rap music is “folk music,” according to actorFran Drescher, president ofSAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.
The actor of “The Nanny” fame was at the Capitol last week, lobbying lawmakers alongside representatives of the Recording Academy and for two back-to-back Grammys On the Hill 2023 lobbying days. They came to plead with lawmakers to protect artistic freedom, arguing the issue cuts to the heart of democracy.
“It is their right to express themselves, because they're expressing the voice of people,” Drescher says.
It’s not just about prison. Music is life to Bowman, a member of Congress now in his second term. He says hip-hop’s been essential to keeping hope alive in impoverished Black communities nationwide.
“Our creativity is our humanity. And our art is our air. If you crush our art, you take away our air – you choke us off from breathing and participating in a democracy,” Bowman says. “I would not be here without the movies and music that inspired me.
“Imagine being a young Black teenager in New York City and watching the movie ‘Do the Right Thing’ directed by Spike Lee? The story ofRadio Raheem. The story ofSal’s Pizza. The story ofno Black people on the wall. Now I'm in Congress in 2020 walking around asking, ‘Where the hell are the Black people on the wall?’”
In the 1980s, asTipper Gore was in Washington wagingher successful battle to slap warning labels on albums she deemed offensive, the Bronx representative was a kid being inspired on the streets. Bowman says he’d be nothing — and certainly not a federal lawmaker — without the classic hip-hop that was the soundtrack of his youth.
The tropes about “gangsta” rap from the 1980s and 1990s persist today. While dangerous on one level, painful on another, Bowman says the tropes have always been laughable.
“I could differentiate betweenNWA’s music and how I should behave in society. I didn't want to go mimic what they were saying. I knew it was them expressing what was going on in their community and them sensationalizing certain things,” Bowman says of the group’s lyrics book filled with references to sex, drugs and general mayhem. “That's what artists do. That's what Stephen King does. That's what George Lucas does.”
Before being sent to Washington, Bowman served as a teacher, guidance counselor and middle school principal. He now sits on the powerful House Education and Workforce Committee whose actions reverberate in classrooms coast to coast. Even with his devotion to American education and public schools, Bowman says hip-hop was his best teacher growing up.
“It's not just rhythm and poetry. It's foreshadowing. It's personification. It's literature. It's compare and contrast. It’s education. When KRS-One made ‘You Must Learn,’ I learned more from that song than I did my entire K to 12 education experience,” Bowman says, before rapping some of the lyrics from memory:
Eli Whitney, Haile Selassie,
Granville Woods made the walkie-talkie
Lewis Latimer improved on Edison
Charles Drew did a lot for medicine
“I guarantee you I just said something in those six bars that many of you didn't even know,” Bowman says, “because the K-12 school system did not do it, so hip-hop had to come and do it.”
It’s not just rap – and also Trap – music. Fran Drescher warns, allowing prosecutors to use artist’s lyrics against them has broad implications throughout society.
“If we continue to see a little bit of our rights taken away here and a little bit of our rights taken away there – not even just about music, but about books, about so many things, women's rights, gay rights, people of color, everything, voter rights,” Drescher says. “We have to be highly attuned to this, because otherwise we become like the frog in the pot of water. Oh, realizes that he's dead before he even jumps out of the pot.”
For Angelique Kidjo, freedom of expression is what drew her and millions others to America. The singer songwriter hails from the West African nation of Benin and says the notion of arresting someone based on their writings is something she’d expect in repressive countries such China or the strongmen many African nations have endured over the decades.
“The First Amendment is colorless – it’s colorblind. It’s for all of us,” Kidjo says. “[Under] the First Amendment of the Constitution, everybody has the right to speak freely.”
Music was everywhere on Capitol Hill last week, as dozens of artists, advocates and industry representatives were simultaneously pushing the HITS – or Help Independent Tracks Succeed – Act andthe American Music Fairness Act. And they’re pushing lawmakers to overhaul ticketing in this new Ticketmaster-Live Nation dominated world of bots, resellers and staggeringly high-priced ticket fees; money that artists never see. American music’s going through digital convulsions — and if artists aren’t paid we don’t have this conversation, because the feds can’t prosecute superstars we never heard of, right? — The R.A.P. Act is their top priority.
Besides the First Amendment, Johnson says grassroots momentum fuels them. He’s brought evidence to back his claim. Earlier this year, Hulu dropped the painfully eye-opening “Rap Trap: Hip-Hop on Trial” – an expose on the racism infused into anti-hip-hop.
Johnson says the effort is even attracting conservative support. That’s because, in part, hip-hop is what everyone’s kids listen to these days. In Missouri, Republican state Rep. Phil Christofanelli is pushing his colleagues to pass the R.A.P. Act locally. A similar effort is underway in Louisiana, and Johnson says he expects Republicans here in Washington to get the memo.
“They understand the commercial aspect of it,” Johnson says. “Rap music is the top music genre, in terms of sales, generating the most income. You don't want to cut that off. Money talks.”
“We're made up of storytellers, creators, all different types of artists, and we must allow all of these artists to continue to create their art,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told the small number of congressional reporters covering the event being live-streamed to more than 4,000, presumably outside the Beltway. “To continue to create their magic, to create their inspiration.”
Reacting to a report that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was the recipient of hidden payments from an influential conservative activist, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough went on a tirade on Friday morning aimed at conservatives still giving cover to Thomas and his wife Ginni.
According to the Post, "Leo, a key figure in a network of nonprofits that has worked to support the nominations of conservative judges, told Conwaythat he wanted her to 'give' Ginni Thomas 'another $25K,' the documents show. He emphasized that the paperwork should have 'No mention of Ginni, of course.'"
After showing email excerpts of Ginni Thomas' emails accusing President Joe Biden of heading up a "crime family," the "Morning Joe" went off on a rant.
"I only say this for the snowflakes on the Supreme Court and the snowflakes on the Trump right who are such victims," he sarcastically began. "They're victims. I saw Ginni Thomas writing what a victim she is. One of the most powerful families on the planet, embracing victimhood while she's talking about sending the duly elected president and his family to a crime barge off of Gitmo? And then she acts like she's a victim?"
"It is so grotesque, it is so out of line, it is so un-American the things she has said, the things that she has done," he continued. "The fact that people on the mainstream, the supposed mainstream right, continue to defend this atrocious behavior it's unbelievable."
"Leonard Leo, free to do what he wants to do, but Americans need to know who Leonard Leo is," he later added. "They've heard the name and need to know he is responsible for the right of women to choose -- I mean, being taken away for the first time in a half-century."
"He's got $1.5 billion now, something like $1.5 billion now that, that somebody gave to him and the radicalism of the court that is now radicalism of his view of what justice should be, it is going to be accelerated tenfold now with that money," Scarborough told his panel. "And we're seeing how he spreads that money around. In this case, you know, it causes a lot of concerns. Shouldn't we know more about who Leonard Leo is and how he has changed America? So 10-year-old girls who are raped in Ohio have to flee the state because they may not be able to get abortions in their own home states?"
Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has turned a state police agency into his own army dedicated to enforcing his right-wing political agenda, an in-depth investigation by the Washington Post revealed Friday.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement – a body with a $300 million budget and 2,000 employees – is meant to be tackling major crime including violence and drugs.
Instead, DeSantis has “weaponized” it to crackdown on political issues central to his conservative agenda – including election fraud, immigration and targeting political opponents, the report said.
“We’re enforcing someone’s political agenda — the governor’s,” said former FDLE bureau chief Louis Sloan, who retired earlier than he’d planned, largely because he was sickened by some of the actions the department was being asked to take, the Post reported.
“FDLE is more politically directed and controlled by the governor than in its 50 years of existence,” said Jim Madden, a former assistant commissioner who also retired
“If citizens can’t rely on an independent, nonpolitical statewide police agency, it’s one of the worst things that can happen.”
Among the actions that many thought were politically motivated and outside the remit of the department were:
Rounding up immigrants.
DeSantis bragged about being the first to respond to a call for help from the governors of Texas and Arizona to deal with immigrants coming over their borders. He sent 50 officers from the FDLE to back up Texas patrols, claiming that the immigrants were headed to Florida. Among the work they did was helping jet dozens of planeloads of people from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard – criticized by many as a political stunt – and organizing buses traveling through the state with unaccompanied migrant children.
Policing voter fraud claims.
As “election integrity” became a talking point after 2020, DeSantis used the FDLE to show he was taking action, the Post reported. The FDLE pushed back, saying there was insufficient fraud, but they ended up arresting many of questionable charges, the Post reported.
“For me it was a stain on the agency when it got involved in this even though there is no large-scale election fraud," said Sloan.
Consolidating control.
Florida law was changed last March to make it easier for the governor to choose the FDLE chief by no longer requiring a unanimous vote by cabinet members. And DeSantis did, quickly choosing his own man for the job without asking for support.
“His style is to govern alone,” said then Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the lone Democrat in the cabinet who called it a “power grab.”
Using the agency to target political opponents
FDLE officials were asked to produce crime statistics that would help build a case against Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren after he voiced opposition to policing abortion-related crimes, the Post reported. He was later suspended.
“We were stunned to see FDLE play any role in the Governor’s illegal suspension of Mr. Warren,” the prosecutor’s lawyer, Jean-Jacques Cabou, said. “This is not a law enforcement investigation.”
“The politicization of government is concerning,” said Sloan, the former bureau chief.“I loved serving the people of Florida, but it’s been tainted.”