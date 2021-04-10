Matt Gaetz labeled a 'scum-slurping pig' for blaming the 'deep state' for his sex scandals

Embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was blasted online on Saturday after complaining about cancel culture and the "deep state" amid his salacious sex scandals.

"I may be a canceled man in some corners. I may even be a wanted man by the Deep State," Gaetz posted to Twitter.

His message did not go over well, at least with musician Richard Marx.

Marx wasn't the only person with harsh words for the Florida man. Here's what others were saying:





"Deep State" = anyone who is against sex trafficking of minors

— Geraldine (@everywhereist) April 10, 2021





Dude thinks he's some kind of a martyr for paying for sex.

— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 10, 2021





Cancelled for what, Matt.

— Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) April 10, 2021









Imagine being so stupid that you Venmo the cash for your sex trafficking stuff, and then you cry about the “deep state" blah blah.

Here's this Gaetz tweet in a gif: pic.twitter.com/HYus1SMVzC

— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 10, 2021





Do you think it's weird that your scandal could be so historic that it makes its way into a history textbook and one day your girlfriend has to read that chapter for homework

— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) April 10, 2021









the sugar daddy community has been in the shadows too long. sugar daddy liberation is today's civil rights movement.

— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 10, 2021





You're not wanted by the "deep state"...



more like the FBI.

— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) April 10, 2021





If Alex Acosta had prosecuted Jeffrey Epstein and sentenced him appropriately men like Joel Greenberg and Matt Gaetz would have thought twice and running a child prostitution ring. Wealthy men have rarely pay for their insidious crimes. If you have a child in Florida be aware.

— Danielle Candela (@DanielleCandela) April 10, 2021









Thank goodness someone is finally standing up for men who pay children for sex.

— Seth Masket (@smotus) April 10, 2021

















The only thing growing every day is the size of your potential prison sentence as more and more crimes are revealed.

— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) April 10, 2021









you were a rich kid who literally lived in the 'truman show' house and whose daddy got him out of a DUI

— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) April 10, 2021











































