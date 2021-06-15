Capitol rioter who put his feet on Pelosi's desk lost his job as a window salesman: report

The Capitol rioter who went viral after being photographed putting his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk on Jan. 6, has reportedly lost his job as a window salesman, TMZ reports.

Richard Barnett's lawyers say that his primary job now is restoring classic cars since he lost the salesman job soon after the Capitol riot. Barnett is currently allowed to travel 50 miles from his home for work purposes, but his lawyers are asking for more, saying he often has to go upwards of 200 miles to track down, negotiate and sell the cars.

There hasn't been a ruling on Barnett's request as of yet.