Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces whether she'll form a special select committee on Jan. 6 attacks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that she will announce whether or not she'll form a House Select Committee to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, said Guardian congressional reporter Hugo Lowell.

Pelosi's spokesperson was later forced to clarify her announcement, saying she intends to announce whether she's forming a committee.





Republicans were able to block a bipartisan commission like the 9/11 commission in a Senate vote where many Republicans were willing to support the bill but many Democrats were out of town.

It's unknown how Pelosi will form the commission, though there are dozens of former Republican officials who could join the commission to ensure a bipartisan panel. The problem, however, is that many of those former Republican officials aren't likely supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Still, if Pelosi can manage to impanel a bipartisan commission it could give the panel more legitimacy once the findings are released.