Pence breaks silence to slam Biden over COVID vaccine mandates
Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden greets US Vice President Mike Pence as they attend a ceremony at the 9/ 11 Memorial in New York to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/ 11 attacks, on September 11, 2020. - Amr Alfiky/Pool/AFP/AFP/TNS

Former Vice President Mike Pence Friday made a rare TV appearance to rail against President Biden’s new push for COVID vaccine mandates as “unlike anything we’ve heard before.” In his first television interview since leaving office, Pence suggested Biden’s tougher approach on requiring COVID vaccinations amounts to violating personal freedom. The ex-veep also said it’s just not how a president is supposed to talk to the American people. “To have the president of the United States say that he’s been patient, but his patience is wearing thin, that’s not how the American people expect to be spoke...