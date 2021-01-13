Pence refuses to invoke the 25th Amendment: It would set a 'terrible precedent'

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday, outgoing Vice President Mike Pence said he would not remove President Donald Trump via the 25th Amendment — the mechanism that allows the vice president and cabinet to transfer powers away from an incapacitated president.

"I do not believe such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," said Pence. "Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our nation."

He added he believes it would set a "terrible precedent" and "further divide and inflame the passions of the moment."

Read the full letter below: