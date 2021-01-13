Pence refuses to invoke the 25th Amendment: It would set a 'terrible precedent'

<p>Meanwhile, Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) began shouting at Capitol Police officers, who spent last week putting themselves between members and attackers. Mullin, an Oklahoma Congressman, sounded like he was quoting some of the insurrectionists when he shouted at Capitol Police, "it's my constitutional right" and "they cannot stop me."</p><p>During the insurrection at the Capitol, rioters shouted into media cameras that it was their right to enter the Capitol because it's the "people's house." </p><p>Both members previously supported the "Blue Lives Matter" movement. It's unclear if they now oppose police after the insurrection. </p><p>See Raju's tweets below: </p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d78fb6070b6526dda4b43710f5ddb49b" id="e6006"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1349161726902677506"><div style="margin:1em 0">House GOP furious at new mags outside the chamber. Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Steve Womack erupted at Capitol Polic… https://t.co/Lll1JN38yd</div> — Manu Raju (@Manu Raju)<a href="https://twitter.com/mkraju/statuses/1349161726902677506">1610500196.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c2cd2a6afdb5ef34a8af935ada3629dd" id="6786b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1349161743977742340"><div style="margin:1em 0">Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican, told me that the situation is “untenable” because it “impedes the ability… https://t.co/DEdojuGLKM</div> — Manu Raju (@Manu Raju)<a href="https://twitter.com/mkraju/statuses/1349161743977742340">1610500200.0</a></blockquote></div>
