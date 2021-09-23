Mike Pence praises Hungary's authoritarian prime minister

At an event in Budapest held by conservative leaders lamenting gay rights and immigration, former Vice President Mike Pence said he's hopeful the Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights in America, Axios reports.

"We see a crisis that brings us here today, a crisis that strikes at the very heart of civilization itself," Pence said.

"We may well have a fresh start in the cause of life in America. It is our hope and our prayer that in the coming days, a new conservative majority on the Supreme Court of the United States will take action to restore the sanctity of life at the center of American law," he continued.

Pence reportedly went on to praise Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, who many see as an anti-immigrant authoritarian.

Pence's speech comes in the wake of a new Texas law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is before many women know they are pregnant.

As Axios points out, the Supreme Court "has not ruled on the constitutionality of Texas' abortion law, but that hasn't stopped citizens from using the law to sue other people."