Penn scientists win $3 million Breakthrough Prize for RNA research that enabled COVID-19 vaccines

A Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine vial. - PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/TNS
PHILADELPHIA — Sixteen years after their research at the University of Pennsylvania paved the way for billions to be vaccinated against COVID-19, two scientists have been honored with a $3 million Breakthrough Prize. The award for Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, one of five such honors announced Thursday morning for achievements in science and math, recognizes their success in modifying the genetic molecule called messenger RNA (mRNA) so it can instruct human cells to make customized proteins. That concept could prove useful in treating all sorts of maladies — years ago, Karikó explored the ...