Republicans are trying to flip the Pennsylvania House majority with a Sept. special election
Mail-in Ballots

Whether or not Democrats control the state House in Pennsylvania comes down to a special election happening later this month.

The PA Associated Press reported that Republicans are attempting to flip the state legislature with a special election in a Democratic-leaning district in Pittsburgh.

"The race pits a former Democratic congressional staffer against the daughter of two local officials who were politically active," the report explained.

Democrat Lindsay Powell faces off against Republican Erin Connolly Autenreith in Allegheny County on Sept. 19. The chamber is scheduled to return for a session a week later.

Former state Rep. Sara Innamorato resigned in July to run for the county executive job, leaving the House in a 101 to 101 tie.

Democratic strategists think it will remain Democratic, but it's something Republicans aren't giving up. That said, they aren't up on television with any ads.

Read the full report here.


SmartNews