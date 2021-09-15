Pennsylvania Senate GOP set to subpoena voters' identifying info as part of election investigation

A Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Senate panel will vote on 17 subpoenas on Wednesday, requesting personal information on every commonwealth voter, as well as all of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration's communications to county election boards in the months before and after the 2020 presidential election.
Specifically, the subpoenas request:
- All emails, legal guidance, and training procedures of the Department of State, which oversees elections, sent to the commonwealth's 67 county boards of election between May 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
- A list of all of all registered voters in the commonwealth, including their name, date of birth, driver's license number, last four digits of social security number, address, and date of last voting activity on both November 1, 2020 and May 1, 2021
- A list of everyone who voted in the 2020 presidential election and 2021 primary divided by if they voted in-person, by mail, by absentee ballot, or by provisional ballot
The legal requests are the opening shots in what could be a long, messy legal fight over legislative Republicans efforts to review former President Donald Trump's reelection loss.
The effort follows baseless claims of voter fraud by Trump, which were echoed by a number of Pennsylvania legislators.
However, most Republicans, such as Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, instead walked a middle ground.
They'd denounce the Wolf administration and the state Supreme Court's actions in the lead up to the election for causing “inconsistencies," signs letters asking for the state's electoral college results to be tossed out, but fall short of naming the issue as “fraud."
